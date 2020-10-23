Comparing Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Key Tronic and IEC Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.21 $4.76 million $0.44 20.36 IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.64 $4.75 million N/A N/A

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Key Tronic and IEC Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A IEC Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

IEC Electronics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given IEC Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IEC Electronics is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of IEC Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Key Tronic and IEC Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic 1.06% 4.13% 1.66% IEC Electronics 3.67% 21.91% 6.54%

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The ompany manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.