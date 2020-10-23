Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Warburg Research

Warburg Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $123.71 on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $145.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

