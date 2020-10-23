Contrasting Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) and Boxlight (NYSE:BOXL)

Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ambow Education and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambow Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 255.56%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Ambow Education.

Profitability

This table compares Ambow Education and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambow Education -13.44% -38.82% -6.27% Boxlight -22.74% -172.34% -24.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ambow Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambow Education and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambow Education $83.87 million 0.83 -$14.36 million N/A N/A Boxlight $33.03 million 2.31 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -1.70

Boxlight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambow Education.

Volatility & Risk

Ambow Education has a beta of -15.03, indicating that its stock price is 1,603% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 4.12, indicating that its stock price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxlight beats Ambow Education on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs. The CP&CE Programs segment operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its web-based applications. This segment also offers educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instructions for K-12 level students; career enhancement services and products focusing on improving educational opportunities for primary and advanced degree school students, and employment opportunities for university graduates; and outbound and in-house management trainings for corporate clients. In addition, this segment provides students with training for professional skills, such as case studies, job environment simulation, and technical skills; soft skills, including time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques; and intellectualized operational services to corporate clients, colleges, and universities. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 60 centers and schools comprising 3 K-12 schools, 25 tutoring centers, 26 training offices, 5 career enhancement centers, and 1 career enhancement college. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

