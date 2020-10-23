Contrasting Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) and Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Diodes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaredge Technologies $1.43 billion 10.12 $146.55 million $2.90 99.23 Diodes $1.25 billion 2.58 $153.25 million $2.91 21.37

Diodes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solaredge Technologies. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaredge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solaredge Technologies and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaredge Technologies 0 9 8 0 2.47 Diodes 0 0 5 0 3.00

Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $167.47, suggesting a potential downside of 41.81%. Diodes has a consensus target price of $54.40, suggesting a potential downside of 12.54%. Given Diodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diodes is more favorable than Solaredge Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Diodes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaredge Technologies 10.89% 20.76% 11.65% Diodes 10.59% 11.14% 7.54%

Risk & Volatility

Solaredge Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solaredge Technologies beats Diodes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metalÂ-oxideÂ-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

