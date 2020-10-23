Contrasting Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF) & US Foods (OTCMKTS:USFD)

Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elamex SA de CV and US Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elamex SA de CV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A US Foods $25.94 billion 0.21 $385.00 million $2.38 10.56

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Elamex SA de CV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Elamex SA de CV and US Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elamex SA de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A US Foods 0 3 6 0 2.67

US Foods has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. Given US Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Foods is more favorable than Elamex SA de CV.

Risk & Volatility

Elamex SA de CV has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Foods has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of US Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of Elamex SA de CV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of US Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elamex SA de CV and US Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elamex SA de CV N/A N/A N/A US Foods -0.11% 7.25% 2.15%

Summary

US Foods beats Elamex SA de CV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elamex SA de CV Company Profile

Elamex SA de CV engages in candy manufacturing, and nut processing and packaging in the United States and Mexico. It produces sugar candies, such as starlight mints, orange slices, spice drops, jelly beans, and gummies. The company also processes packaged nuts, including pecans, walnuts, and almonds; and bulk foodservice items, such as sunflower seeds and trail mixes. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for food products; and warehousing and logistics services. Further, the company engages in real estate holdings in Mexico. It sells sugar candies through grocery, drug, mass merchant, food service, and convenience channels; and markets and distributes packaged nuts to foodservice and retail markets. The company serves restaurants, healthcare facilities, hotels, schools, and colleges. Elamex SA de CV was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas. It has operations in Mexico and the United States. The company has a distribution center in El Paso, Texas.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

