Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Corporacion America Airports from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

CAAP stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.48. Corporacion America Airports has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.80 million. Corporacion America Airports had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 1,871.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

