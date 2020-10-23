Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRSR. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.14.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

In other news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.