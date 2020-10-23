Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Cut to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTVA. BofA Securities upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Cleveland Research began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.28.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Corteva by 13.7% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after buying an additional 2,204,033 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corteva by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,296,000 after buying an additional 1,704,350 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,358,000 after buying an additional 1,181,926 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,636,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after buying an additional 883,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

