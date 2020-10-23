CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRAI. ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered CRA International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

CRA International stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $310.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CRA International’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CRA International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $358,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $126,704.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,973 shares of company stock worth $530,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 45.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

