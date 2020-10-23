Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on VIA optronics (NASDAQ:VIAO)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIA optronics (NASDAQ:VIAO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VIA optronics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ VIAO opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

