Credit Suisse Group Boosts NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Price Target to $62.00

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NWE. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

NWE stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 1,007.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 10.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

