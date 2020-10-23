Credit Suisse Group Raises Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $201.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $201.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.52.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $182.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.84 and its 200 day moving average is $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at $6,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.