Critical Comparison: AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Montague International (NASDAQ:MIHL)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

AeroVironment has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montague International has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Montague International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment 9.26% 7.30% 6.48% Montague International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AeroVironment and Montague International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $367.30 million 5.01 $41.07 million $1.84 41.51 Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Montague International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AeroVironment and Montague International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 1 5 0 2.83 Montague International 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroVironment currently has a consensus target price of $86.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. Given AeroVironment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Montague International.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Montague International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S. Government. It also provides small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. In addition, the company develops high altitude pseudo-satellite systems for a commercial customer based in Japan. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

About Montague International

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

