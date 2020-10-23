Critical Comparison: Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) & Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Heron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences N/A -34.33% -31.22% Heron Therapeutics -157.65% -57.52% -43.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kezar Life Sciences and Heron Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Heron Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.90%. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.65%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Heron Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Heron Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$35.09 million ($1.84) -3.05 Heron Therapeutics $145.97 million 10.23 -$204.75 million ($2.50) -6.58

Kezar Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heron Therapeutics. Heron Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kezar Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences beats Heron Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens; and CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. The company is also developing HTX-011, an investigational, dual-acting, and fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine with a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam that is in Phase III clinical trial for pain management; and HTX-034, a product candidate for postoperative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.