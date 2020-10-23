Critical Contrast: Tilray (TLRY) vs. Its Peers

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 36 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tilray to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tilray alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tilray and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 1 0 2.00 Tilray Competitors 136 364 413 14 2.33

Tilray currently has a consensus price target of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 59.59%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 81.10%. Given Tilray’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s rivals have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tilray and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -4.04 Tilray Competitors $216.75 million -$96.95 million 1.87

Tilray’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tilray rivals beat Tilray on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.