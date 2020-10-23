Critical Review: Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) versus Denison Mines (OTCMKTS:DNN)

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) and Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Peninsula Energy and Denison Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A Denison Mines -104.48% -7.57% -5.31%

Risk & Volatility

Peninsula Energy has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denison Mines has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peninsula Energy and Denison Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peninsula Energy $6.08 million 2.00 -$7.64 million ($0.01) -5.20 Denison Mines $11.72 million 20.07 -$13.67 million ($0.02) -17.36

Peninsula Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denison Mines. Denison Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peninsula Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Peninsula Energy and Denison Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peninsula Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Denison Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Denison Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peninsula Energy beats Denison Mines on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

