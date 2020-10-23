Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCRN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

CCRN opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,995.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 418,914 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 18,810.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 217,067 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $967,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 73.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 107,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

