CSFB Raises Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$50.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EDV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.82.

EDV opened at C$34.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.23. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.68 and a 52-week high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.7738574 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

