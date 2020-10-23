CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $81.73 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.48.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

