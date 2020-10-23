CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,595 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CVS Health by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after buying an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 296.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after buying an additional 2,549,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in CVS Health by 513.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after buying an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after buying an additional 1,281,119 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

