CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytoDyn is a biotechnology company focused on the clinical development and potential commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of HIV infection. The Company has one of the leading monoclonal antibodies under development for HIV infection, PRO 140, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials with demonstrated antiviral activity in humans and is currently in Phase 3 development. PRO 140 blocks the HIV co-receptor CCR5 on T cells, which prevents viral entry. Clinical trial results thus far indicate that PRO 140 does not negatively affect the normal immune functions that are mediated by CCR5. Results from seven Phase 1 and Phase 2 human clinical trials have shown that PRO 140 can significantly reduce viral burden in people infected with HIV. A recent Phase 2b clinical trial demonstrated that PRO 140 can prevent viral escape in patients during several months of interruption from conventional drug therapy. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of CytoDyn in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of CytoDyn stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. CytoDyn has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb extension study for HIV as monotherapy, rollover study for HIV as a combination therapy, Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV, Phase Ib/II trial for triple-negative breast cancer, and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

