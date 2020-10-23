DA Davidson Comments on ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $141,048.00. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $251,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,494 shares of company stock worth $522,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

