DA Davidson Lowers Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) to Neutral

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Shares of PWR opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 144.6% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2,403.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

