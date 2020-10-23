Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $273.35 on Tuesday. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $187.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.90.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 80.75%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.47, for a total value of $1,947,996.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,299.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $285,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,535 shares of company stock worth $3,875,716 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

