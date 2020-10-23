Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.62. Danaher reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $233.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.00. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $235.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,088 shares of company stock worth $50,889,383. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

