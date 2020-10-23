Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €50.34 ($59.22) on Wednesday. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €55.61 and a 200 day moving average of €58.64.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

