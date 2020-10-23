Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

PLAY stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

