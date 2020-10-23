Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $299.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $259.00 to $299.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LII. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.50.

LII opened at $288.62 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $297.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,686 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $478,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,068,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $258,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,155 shares of company stock worth $5,248,281. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $99,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

