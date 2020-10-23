Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $98.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKI. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Black Knight by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.