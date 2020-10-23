Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DTEGY. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Deutsche Telekom to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

DTEGY opened at $15.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $29.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

