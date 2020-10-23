DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Receives $6.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

DHT stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $756.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.18. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 231.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $53,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

