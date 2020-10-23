Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $2.06. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

NYSE:DFS opened at $66.20 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,147,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

