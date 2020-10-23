Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UFS shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lowered Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of Domtar stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.44. 1,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,878. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Domtar by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 26.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

