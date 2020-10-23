Dover Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE DOV opened at $115.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Dover by 48.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

