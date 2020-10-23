Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.47. Dover posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE:DOV opened at $115.24 on Friday. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 113.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

