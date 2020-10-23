DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $12.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DRDGOLD by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

