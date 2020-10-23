Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $47,939.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,859.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,153.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 32,309 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

