Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shares of DUK opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

