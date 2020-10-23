Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXP. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

