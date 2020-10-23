Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 219.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,182.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,075. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.