EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDNMY. HSBC upgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of EDENRED S A/ADR stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. EDENRED S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08.

EDENRED S A/ADR Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

