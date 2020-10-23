Edmp Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.8% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.54.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

