Edmp Inc. Sells 828 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmp Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 3.0% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

