Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECIFY. UBS Group downgraded Electricité de France from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.37 on Monday. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

