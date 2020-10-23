Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEEF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.46.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

