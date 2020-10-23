Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.75. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $876.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

