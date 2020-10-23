Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.82.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock opened at C$34.88 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of -23.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.23.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$350.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.7738574 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

