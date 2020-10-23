Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CSFB raised their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.82.

EDV opened at C$34.88 on Monday. Endeavour Mining Co. has a one year low of C$15.68 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.23.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$350.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.7738574 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

