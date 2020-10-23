Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

EFOI opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.98.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.99). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 91.13% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

