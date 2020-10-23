Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.88.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $103.46 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $118.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $454,458.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

